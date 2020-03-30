Dogs at Large; Sex offense; Theft from unlocked vehicle

Here is the weekend news report from the Lander Police Report from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, March 30th. The LPD logged in eight calls for service during that time.

From the call blotter:

Another complaint was called in saying a neighbor’s two Husky breed dogs, the same one that killed chickens last week, had returned. The dogs were collected and returned to their owner.

A sex offense was reported by a man on Friday afternoon from SageWest Hospital, alleging that he had been a victim of sexual assault by another older man. The claim is under investigation.

An unlocked vehicle was entered early Sunday morning on Amoretti Street and stolen was a wallet and an iPhone.

Arrests:

Echo Breece, 46, Lander, Cited. Domestic Violence

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.