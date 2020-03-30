County Offices to remain closed; Services available

Per Fremont County Commission direction, FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD OF TIME, ALL COUNTY OFFICES will continue to be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC with employees working. The public is encouraged to contact various County offices via telephone or e-mail to see if alternative options are available for their business needs. The public may also access the Fremont County website for contact information and online services at www.fremontcountywy.org.

For the convenience of our public, a drop box is now available inside the double side door leading into the County Assessor, Treasurer and Clerk’s Offices. This will accommodate larger envelopes and will only be accessible during regular business hours from Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. An alternative for smaller envelopes is still the drop box in the rear parking lot which is available at all times.

For questions regarding the Solid Waste Disposal District’s schedule, please contact them at 332-7040. For Weed and Pest Control District questions, please contact them at 332-1052.

Please be aware that all of the above is subject to change from either state or federal law directives.

The Fremont County Commissioners Regular Meeting is scheduled for April 7, 2020 with alternate resources to be used (Go To Meeting).