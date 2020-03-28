Weekend News Review: Crime, Covid-19 and more…

3-28-20 Weekend Local News

This is your WYOtoday.com weekend news with the latest updates from today and the week that passed…

It has been quite a week in the Wind River Country. Riverton Police have made arrests in a homicide investigation from Thursday night. Arrested were a husband and wife, Mario Mills charged with first degree murder and Courtnie Mills charged with Accessory after the Fact of murder in the death of their friend, 38-year-old Trevor Bartlett. Mario Mills is being held on $1-million cash bond.

Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee reported Friday afternoon that over 400 county residents with Covid-19 symptons were sent home to self-isolate. The county currently has 17 confirmed cases of the disease, 23 individulas have been quarantined, and two individuals with a confirmed case have recovered. Gee reported the number of calls to local clinics and hospitals indicates the disease is widespread in the county. Dr. Gee is urging people to stay at home, especially if they are sick, and to contact their local medical provider by phone if they think they have the virus. Positive Cases have been identified in 10 individuals in Lander, one in Riverton and six in Ethete, the latter all related to the original outbreak at the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander.

The Wyoming Department of Health reports Saturday morning that there are 73 confirmed cases in the State. Other counties with multiple cases include Laramie County with 18, Teton County with 12 and Natrona County with 8.

Governor Mark Gordon and State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have extended state closures ordered earlier this month through at least April 17th . That includes all schools and colleges, churches and worship spaces, high school and college athletic events, bars and restaurants without drive up or curbside pickup; such businesses as hair and nail salons and barbers, and any public gathering of 10 people or more. The Governor has asked all state residents to stay at home and to practice Social Distancing, meaning it is okay to go outside but to keep at least six feet between you and other individuals. Businesses exempted from the closures include grocery stores and physical therapy businesses treating patients with injuries and such.

Also in the news this week, Fremont County Schools are moving to on-line delivery of classes and brown bag breakfasts and lunches by delivery or pickup. Riverton School Superintendent Terry Snyder on Friday said the district is now entering into a new era of education with classes being delivered on-line. The district is assisting students without internet connections by providing internet hot spots and in some instances, laptop computers or tablets for homes without a computer.

On the lighter side, a moose was on the loose on South 8th East in Riverton on Friday morning; The Acme Theatre in Riverton and the Grand Theatre in Lander were giving away popcorn on Friday evening, as folks cruised main streets to wave at each other and honking horns while maintaining social distancing for a bit of social fun.

For details on these and many other local stories, log on to Wyotoday.com.