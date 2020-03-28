Jan 4, 1946 – Mar 26, 2020

Bonita “Bonnie” Hambrick, 74, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.

Bonita Jean Stout was born on January 4, 1946 in Rock Springs, WY to Gerald Wayne and Edith Louise (Williams) Stout. She was the oldest daughter of three girls. She grew up in Farson working on the family farm/ranch, it was hard work but the girls had many fun times and great memories. She graduated from Farson and then attended college for two years.

Bonnie was a Christian and watched Shepard’s Chapel on TV every day.

She married William K McCormick in 1962, two children were born of this union, Donna and Quinten, and they later divorced. She married Robert Stephen Vincent in 1978 and they had a son, Stephen Vincent, they also divorced. On September 26, 1986 she married Walter “Jerry” Hambrick in Lander, WY, they were married until he passed in 2000.

She lived in Lander for over 30 years before moving to Truth of Consequences, NM with Jerry Hambrick, they then lived in Williamsburg, NM from 1994 to 1999, next moved to Balmorhea, TX. After Jerry passed she moved Kinnear in 2001. In 2002 she moved to Riverton where she remained until her passing.

Bonnie was a cook and waitress in different restaurants over the years. She was the kitchen manager at the Senior Citizens Centers in Riverton and Lander.

Bonnie enjoyed gardening and quilting before arthritis made it hard for her to do. She made all of her children and grandchildren quilts which they cherish. Rock hunting and arrowhead hunting were her passion. When she was younger she and her father went rock hunting and she learned so much from him. She loved spending time in Atlantic City and South Pass City which had so much family history for her.

She is survived by her sons, Quinten McCormick and Stephen (Amanda) Vincent; daughter, Donna (Ken) Maynard; parents, Gerald and Edith Stout; sisters, Irene (Terry) Kundsen and Dorothy (Ed) McCarty; several grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hambrick; step-son, David Hambrick; and her grandparents.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

