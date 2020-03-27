State Extends Closure Orders through April 17th

| Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 17 to
slow community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protect
lives.
Current orders closing public places including schools, prohibiting
gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space
(including outdoors) and closing bars, restaurants, coffee shops and some personal services businesses will continue through April 17. Food
establishments can continue to provide take out and delivery services.
“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,”
Governor Gordon said. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is
for us to take sustained action. I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming
communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper
social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”
Dr. Harrist emphasized the extension of the current orders is necessary because it takes time for social distancing measures to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and to monitor the impacts of those measures on the outbreak in Wyoming.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” Dr. Harrist said. “Of course it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”
The Governor is in continuous communication with Wyoming Department of Health officials and is prepared to issue updated guidance– including further statewide orders– should conditions warrant.
As of March 27, the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 13 Wyoming counties.
