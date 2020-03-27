Shoshone National Forest Campgrounds Closed TFN

The Shoshone National Forest will begin closing all campgrounds March 27, 2020, for the health and safety of visitors and staff. Campgrounds will be closed until at least April 30, at which point they will be reevaluated.

The Shoshone National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email and/or cell phone text messages of any changes affecting their reservation. In the event of delayed openings of some, part or all of the campgrounds and cabins to ensure safe social distancing, a six foot physical distance, you will receive a full refund for your reservation.

Given the demonstrated risk of exposure to coronavirus from large, concentrated gatherings of people, USDA Forest Service officials are temporarily discouraging continued recreational use on the national forests and grasslands. Safe and responsible use of national forests and grasslands will reduce impacts to local communities who may be at risk from the virus. Crowded conditions at parking areas, trailheads, and popular forest destinations are creating a risk of further spread of coronavirus and undermining this country’s critical efforts to contain the spread. By closing campsites and group recreation sites, the USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public.

For the most current and accurate information about COVID-19, contact your local health officials or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at:www.usda.gov/coronavirus.