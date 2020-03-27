Piatigorsky Foundation Wyoming Spring Tour Canceled

The Piatigorsky Foundation has made the decision to cancel all remaining tours of the 2019-2020 season in order to comply with social distancing recommendations due to COVID-19. This includes the tour of Wyoming originally scheduled to take place April 21-27 and feature pianist Richard Dowling.

The Wyoming Arts Council, in partnership with The Piatigorsky Foundation, will work together to reschedule the events for the fall.

The Muriel & Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Trust in Sheridan makes these tours possible in Wyoming, providing free public concerts and school outreach programs.