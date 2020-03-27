Moose on the Loose; TV Stolen; Burglary investigated

A moose found itself confused inside a trailer park in the 1200 block of South 8th East. Multiple agencies responded to get the moose back to the River.
The theft of a television set was reported from a residence in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.
A gas meter was struck in alley of the 500 block of North Third East. The Fire Department responded along with the Black Hills Energy.
A burglary reported in the 200 block of East Main Street is under investigation. No details were released.
Joseph Baldwin, 50, Billings, MT, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Vernon Manderson, 48, St. Stephens, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.
A 19-year-old female was cited for being a Minor in Possession of Alcohol after she was found passed out in the 200 block of North 12th East.
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.