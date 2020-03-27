Moose on the Loose; TV Stolen; Burglary investigated

A moose found itself confused inside a trailer park in the 1200 block of South 8th East. Multiple agencies responded to get the moose back to the River.

The theft of a television set was reported from a residence in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard.

A gas meter was struck in alley of the 500 block of North Third East. The Fire Department responded along with the Black Hills Energy.

A burglary reported in the 200 block of East Main Street is under investigation. No details were released.

Arrests:

Joseph Baldwin, 50, Billings, MT, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Aloysius Piper, 53, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Vernon Manderson, 48, St. Stephens, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

A 19-year-old female was cited for being a Minor in Possession of Alcohol after she was found passed out in the 200 block of North 12th East.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.