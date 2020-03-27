Meth complaint; Sexual Assault; Two Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 15 calls for service on Thursday.

Police are investigating an allegation that a two-year-old child was exposed to methamphetamine.

A sexual assault in the Riverton area was reported. Police are investigating.

The Fremont County Coroner was called on the report of a deceased individual in an apartment on North 6th East.

Arrests:

Angel Burson, 19, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Breach of Peace, Pedestrians Under the Influence and Property Destruction.

Ron Cunningham, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Child Endangerment and Pedestrians Under the Influence.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.