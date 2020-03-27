Homicide in Riverton Thurs., Police arrest two

On Thursday, March 26, 2020 at approximately 5:09 A.M. Officers of the Riverton Police Department responded to the 1300 block of E. Sunset for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot to a male subject from Riverton. Upon investigation, a 37 year old male from Riverton identified as Mario Mills was arrested for the 1st Degree Murder of the subject. Also arrested during the course of the investigation was 43 year old Courtnie Mills of Riverton for Accessory After the Fact.

The victim was not immediately identified.

–Riverton Police Department News Release