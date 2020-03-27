G&F Season setting meeting information now online

Season setting presentations and videos for the 2020 hunting season proposals are now available online. All Game and Fish season setting meetings have moved to an online forum following federal and state guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m., April 3.



Participants will be able to view region-specific information that address:



Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

The public can review regional management information and submit comments through the Public Meetings webpage. Questions on seasons can be directed to regional biologists and game wardens; a listing is available online.