Education enters new era April 6th in Riverton

By FCSD#25 Superintendent Terry Snyder

Education in Fremont County School District #25 will get a new look beginning April 6th. The buildings will remain closed for classroom instruction, but instruction will resume. It will look quite different. The district’s mission is to Educate, Empower, Inspire. In these trying times, we must find a way to Educate our students. It will be new to the students. It will be new to the parents. It will be new to everyone.

The district administrators and staff are working hard to get geared up for the challenge. They have used the last two weeks to plan for a new way of delivering student instruction in the event the schools were to be closed beyond April 3rd. A great deal of work has been accomplished in a short amount of time. On the week of April 6, the district will work with students and families on how the adapted education plans will function. Additional details will be shared next week.

One of the major changes from the student’s point of view is that the instruction and student involvement will no longer be optional. It will be required. We may be changing how we deliver instruction, but the student’s responsibilities will be the same as if they are learning in our school buildings.

These actions are to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. The safety and health of our students, staff, families, and the community is the priority at this time. We hope to be able to return to our classrooms yet this school year. We will continue to follow the guidance of the medical experts. Until they believe it is safe to return to school, our classrooms will remain closed.