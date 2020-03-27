Covid-19 Public Briefing set for 3 p.m. on KTAK, 93.9 FM

Fremont County Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee and the Fremont County Incident Management Team and will give the public a live update on the Coronavirus, Covid-19 situation locally at 3 p.m. today. The event will be broadcast live on KTAK, 93.9 FM in Riverton.

The update will include the latest numbers of county residents who have been directed to self-isolate by a physician and the number of people who have been confirmed to have the virus and the number of those who have recovered from the disease.