Structure Fire near Jeffrey City; Theft in Riverton

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office in Lander received 30 calls for service, including 13 ambulance calls and two fire calls. Two persons were booked into the detention center which has a population today of 136 inmates it is responsible for. Sheriff’s deputies did not make any arrests during this period.

Items of note from the call blotter:

A property destruction report was received from the Shoshoni Landfill on Muskrat Road. A report is pending.

A theft of a couch and love seat was reported from 400 block of Webbwood Road in Riverton.

A bunk house fire on the Agate Flats Road east of Jeffrey City was reported at 5:24 p.m. There were no injuries.

A fire call came in at 7:15 p.m. on North Third East for a report of a natural gas leak.