Impaired Driver caught during St. Patrick’s Special Enforcement in County

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Fremont County law enforcement officers stopped 100 vehicles and arrested 1 impaired driver. Activity was curtailed by precautions taken concerning the COVID-19 virus.

For St. Patrick’s weekend, the focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also issued 18 speeding citations and issued 57 warnings for traffic violations. There were no fatal crashes reported in Fremont County over the weekend.

Fremont County law enforcement agencies are conducting a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort in 2020. The St. Patrick’s operation was the third of six planned operations, and next up will be Click it or Ticket seatbelt enforcement in May.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Fremont County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.