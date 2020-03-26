Domestic Abuse; Dog Calls; One Drug Possession

Lander Police had nine calls on Wednesday, mostly minor in nature.

From the call blotter:

• There was one fire alarm call on Sweetwater Street that the fire department handled.

• A man called police wanting to have a neighbor’s vehicle moved that had been parked in his driveway all winter.

• A dog walker on Popo Agie Street said his dog was attacked by two other dogs that came out of a yard. The victim dog was not injured. Police took a report.

• Two domestic violence calls were received, one turned out to be okay, the other victim in a separate case was given options.

• There were two dog calls, one was a welfare check on a neighbors dog that was fine, and the other was for a lost dog.

Arrests/Citations:

Chelsey Weliever, 27, Lander. Cited. Possession of Marijuana

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.