CWC Events Cancelled

Central Wyoming College has decided to postpone or cancel events up to May 10 in accordance with the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and the Wyoming governor. All college facilities which include CWC main campus, the equine center, CWC Lander, CWC Alpine Science Institute, CWC Jackson and CWC Dubois are closed for public events.
The following is a list of CWC and community events that take place on campus that are either postponed or canceled. Please note the CWC and the organizers of the event are working to find new dates for any postponed events and are taking this progress week by week as COVID-19 updates change across the nation and in Fremont county. For more updates please go to www.cwc.edu/coronavirus/.
- CWC Art Show March 16-27 canceled
- Weight Watchers weekly meetings canceled until further notice
- Community Ed classes canceled until further notice
- Rotary weekly meetings canceled until further notice
- ACT Testing March 23-24 postponed until June
- Workplace Readiness March 23-27 canceled
- Wind River Startup March 25 canceled
- LARC Meeting March 25, April 1 & 15 canceled
- Tribal Homebuyers class March 26-28 canceled
- FCSD #25 Title VI meeting March 26 canceled
- SEVIS Meeting March 26 canceled
- Wind River Native Artist Meeting March 26 canceled
- Serve Wyoming Roundtable March 27 canceled
- CWC commencement Speaker Interviews March 27 canceled
- Rustler 500 March 27 postponed/TBD
- INBRE Spring Seminar March 27 canceled
- Nurses Aide Testing March 28 canceled
- Wyoming Academic Challenge March 28 canceled
- LSAT March 30 postponed/June
- CWC Student Art Show March 30-May 1 canceled
- John Totellini-Magician April 1 postponed/Fall 2020
- Undergraduate Research workshop April 1 & 14 canceled
- CWC Jazz Night April 3 canceled
- ACT April 4 postponed/June
- CWC Advising Day April 7 virtually
- Wyoming Homeland Security April 7-9 canceled
- Meeting of the Minds RED April 8 canceled
- Rendezvous Elementary Concert April 9 canceled
- Fremont County School Concert April 9 canceled
- CWC Ambassadors 3v3 Basketball April 11 canceled
- ALICE Training April 13 canceled
- Crisis Intervention Training April 13-17 canceled
- WYTOPP Testing April 14-15 canceled
- CWC Foundation Scholarship Night April 16 canceled
- Blood Drive April 16 canceled
- Wyoming Health Fair April 16-17 canceled
- NRA classes April 16-18 & 23-25 canceled
- CWC Nurses Association Spaghetti Dinner April 17 canceled
- Last Chance Livestock Sale April 18-19 canceled
- CWC Theater Rustler Review April 18-21 canceled
- Fremont County School Concert April 20 canceled
- CWC Spring Music Concert April 21 canceled
- SSS TRIO Graduation April 21 canceled
- Mass Casualty Event April 22 canceled
- Breaking the Boom April 22 postponed/TBD
- CWC Earth Day Picnic April 22 canceled
- CWC Disaster Drill April 23 canceled
- WYTOPP Testing April 23 canceled
- FCSD #25 Title VI committee meeting April 23 canceled
- Spring Program April 23-24 canceled
- Wyoming Connections Academy April 23-24 canceled
- LSAT April 24 canceled/TBD
- CWC Multicultural Dinner April 24 canceled
- Fremont County School Concert April 27-28 canceled
- Fremont County School Concert April 30, May 1 & 4 canceled
- Phi Theta Kappa Induction April 30 canceled/students will receive certificates in the mail
- RHS After Prom Party May 2 canceled
- HSE Graduation May 5 canceled
- CWC Student Recital May 5 canceled
- Wyoming Health Fair May 7-8 canceled
- CWC Nurses Pinning May 7 canceled/TBD
- CWC Commencement May 8 canceled/TBD
- Riverton Kiwanis Health Fair May 8-9 canceled
- Fremont County School Concert May 10 canceled
- ALICE Instructor Training May 12-13 postponed/TBD
- CWC NJCAA Spring Sports spring semester canceled
- CWC Rodeo spring semester canceled
Many organizations have found alternative methods of hosting their meetings digitally. Please communicate with organization’s leadership to clarify.
For all information regarding R Recreation go to www.rrecreation.com