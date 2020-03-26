CWC Events Cancelled

Central Wyoming College has decided to postpone or cancel events up to May 10 in accordance with the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and the Wyoming governor. All college facilities which include CWC main campus, the equine center, CWC Lander, CWC Alpine Science Institute, CWC Jackson and CWC Dubois are closed for public events.

The following is a list of CWC and community events that take place on campus that are either postponed or canceled. Please note the CWC and the organizers of the event are working to find new dates for any postponed events and are taking this progress week by week as COVID-19 updates change across the nation and in Fremont county. For more updates please go to www.cwc.edu/coronavirus/.

CWC Art Show March 16-27 canceled

weekly meetings canceled until further notice Community Ed classes canceled until further notice

weekly meetings canceled until further notice ACT Testing March 23-24 postponed until June

March 23-27 canceled Wind River Startup March 25 canceled

March 25, April 1 & 15 canceled Tribal Homebuyers class March 26-28 canceled

March 26 canceled SEVIS Meeting March 26 canceled

March 26 canceled Serve Wyoming Roundtable March 27 canceled

March 27 canceled Rustler 500 March 27 postponed/TBD

March 27 canceled Nurses Aide Testing March 28 canceled

March 28 canceled LSAT March 30 postponed/June

March 30-May 1 canceled John Totellini-Magician April 1 postponed/Fall 2020

April 1 & 14 canceled CWC Jazz Night April 3 canceled

April 4 postponed/June CWC Advising Day April 7 virtually

April 7-9 canceled Meeting of the Minds RED April 8 canceled

April 9 canceled Fremont County School Concert April 9 canceled

April 11 canceled ALICE Training April 13 canceled

April 13-17 canceled WYTOPP Testing April 14-15 canceled

April 16 canceled Blood Drive April 16 canceled

April 16-17 canceled NRA classes April 16-18 & 23-25 canceled

April 17 canceled Last Chance Livestock Sale April 18-19 canceled

April 18-21 canceled Fremont County School Concert April 20 canceled

April 21 canceled SSS TRIO Graduation April 21 canceled

April 22 canceled Breaking the Boom April 22 postponed/TBD

April 22 canceled CWC Disaster Drill April 23 canceled

April 23 canceled FCSD #25 Title VI committee meeting April 23 canceled

April 23-24 canceled Wyoming Connections Academy April 23-24 canceled

April 24 canceled/TBD CWC Multicultural Dinner April 24 canceled

April 27-28 canceled Fremont County School Concert April 30, May 1 & 4 canceled

April 30 canceled/students will receive certificates in the mail RHS After Prom Party May 2 canceled

May 5 canceled CWC Student Recital May 5 canceled

May 7-8 canceled CWC Nurses Pinning May 7 canceled/TBD

May 8 canceled/TBD Riverton Kiwanis Health Fair May 8-9 canceled

May 10 canceled ALICE Instructor Training May 12-13 postponed/TBD

spring semester canceled CWC Rodeo spring semester canceled

Many organizations have found alternative methods of hosting their meetings digitally. Please communicate with organization’s leadership to clarify.

For all information regarding R Recreation go to www.rrecreation.com