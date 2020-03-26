Digest: Covid-19 Thursday, 13th case identified here

Updated at 7:30 a.m. Thursday 3/26/20

• Governor Mark Gordon issued a plea to Wyomingites to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol. “I am here today to urge Wyoming citizens to stay home whenever possible, only going out when absolutely necessary,” Gov. Gordon said. “It is imperative to flatten the curve by staying home.” The governor emphasized the need for public cooperation in order for Wyoming to make strides in slowing the spread of the virus. Public participation could alleviate the need to implement more stringent measures, he added

• As of this morning, March 25, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Fremont County is 13. The total number for the State of Wyoming is 41. We are seeing an increasing number of calls at the Fremont County Public Health hotlines. (307) 857-3677 or (307) 856-6979. We have daily conference calls with several providers, several medical clinics and SageWest Health Care. They all report the increased activity.

• Riverton Schools Superintendent Terry Snyder said Tuesday night the number one question being fielded by the school district is the future of Riverton High Schools prom and graduation ceremonies. “This is not a commitment, but I want our kids to have that experience. This is not thumbs up or thumbs down yet,” Snyder said. “We have to get as creative as we possibly can to keep our students safe. If I had to project (for graduation) we would not be in a gymnasium, but in an outdoor location.” Snyder said the annual prom and graduation are “two of the big ones we keep getting asked about. I don’t know yet, I’d like to do both but….” Snyder said those decisions would have to be made in the next week or so.

• Governor Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have issued a third statewide order, closing non-essential personal services. The order goes into effect today, March 25, and extends through April 3. The order is focused on businesses where appropriate social distancing measures are not practical. The closure applies to nail salons, hair salons and barber shops; cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services; massage parlors; and tattoo, body art and piercing shops. Medically necessary services such as physical therapy providers may remain open.

• Governor Mark Gordon’s Executive Order 2020-4 provides a 90-day grace period to those whose driver licenses and ID cards expire between March 15, 2020 through June 1, 2020. It also suspends non-commercial driving tests for 90 days. Commercial tests will continue at this time although applicants can expect the possibility of additional health-screening protocols at sites.

• The Wyoming Department of Health Laboratory Sunday night reported the 10th person to be tested positive for COVID-19 in Fremont County. The Fremont County Incident Command Center reported they had no further details at this time, but would provide an update as information comes in. On Sunday afternoon, Fremont County Public Health issued a statement that “For the safety of our community, anyone with upper respiratory symptoms or fever is asked to assume that they are COVID-19 positive and to self-isolate.

• The virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, according to a new study from National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University scientists in The New England Journal of Medicine. The scientists found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggests that people may acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. The study information was widely shared during the past two weeks after the researchers placed the contents on a preprint server to quickly share their data with colleagues.

• Governor Mark Gordon has supported an additional statewide order issued by the State Health Officer prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space. The order also offers several exemptions.State health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed the new order, which goes into effect immediately. The order supplements a statewide order issued March 19 that closed bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums, some child care facilities and schools. Both orders remain in effect until April 3rd.

• Northern Arapaho Tribal Council: As you may or may not know we have had our first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Wind River Reservation. This case is related to the first case that originated in Lander. As we investigate this case and hear more about the other cases in the county we have good reason to believe that there are many more cases in the community. There is no cure and no treatment for this virus. It can be deadly especially to elders and to those with other chronic diseases. The only way to protect yourself your family and especially our elders is for people to avoid getting the disease. in addition to frequent and proper hand-washing, social distancing which is staying 6 feet away from other people, not shaking hands, not touching your face you covering your mouth when you cough preferably with a Kleenex that you can throw away or with your elbow the most important thing that everyone can do is to not be around other people as much as possible.

• U.S. Attorney Mark A. Klaassen of the District of Wyoming today urged the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov. “It is unfortunate, but criminals often use times of adversity to their advantage,” said United States Attorney Mark Klaassen.

• The Fremont County Incident Command Team and Local Public Health Officials have been notified of one new confirmed case of Covid 19 in Fremont County. The newest confirmed case is an individual who has been hospitalized and in isolation at SageWest Health Care-Lander for a number of days. The total count for those hospitalized in Fremont County due to Covid 19 stands at four (4) confirmed cases, as of 2:45 p.m. The latest case was from the Showboat Retirement Center according to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison.

• The Northwest Angus Bull Sale will proceed as planned on Tuesday, March 24, at the Riverton Livestock Auction. The auction begins at 1 p.m.

• The Town of Shoshoni has closed its buildings to the public through at least March 30th, but the town is still performing all of its normal services. Town staff will be available to answer phone calls during normal business hours. The Town also reported normal law enforcement operations would continue without interruption and evening patrols will be expanded with an emphasis on enforcement of the juvenile curfew of 11 p.m.

• The Tuesday, March 24th meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners has been cancelled. The next regular meeting has been scheduled for April 7th at the courthouse in Lander.

• The Riverton Chamber of Commerce is taking a “play-it-by-ear” reaction to Governor Gordon’s announcement of closing all public spaces in the state. “The Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association is having a conference call today, and several of our members are involved with that, and I’m waiting to see what their recommendation is before moving forward,” said Chamber Executive director Ashley Strickland this morning.

• Due to safety measures when dealing with the COVID-19 environment, the Wyoming Highway Patrol will be suspending services for Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) inspections.

• Amid the COVID-19 situation, Shoshone National Forest has decided to close all bathroom facilities indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff. This closure will be implemented over the coming week and will be in effect until further notice.

• Governor Mark Gordon has endorsed a decision by the Wyoming State Health Officer to close public places for a two-week period to help slow the community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The closure order extends through April 3 and includes schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums, according to the Governor’s News Release.

• Governor Mark Gordon announced the launch of a state government webpage that will provide resources and information on the COVID-19 outbreak. The webpage may be viewed at covid19.wyo.gov.

• SageWest Health Care confirms that it has identified and is treating three patients that are presumptive positive of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). These patients are in isolation at our Lander campus. “We are continuing to work closely with the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical team that cared for this individual and all those within our facility.”

• Riverton Restaurants: See what establishments are open, those that are closed and special services such as curb-side pickup and To-Go orders. See the list here.

• Lander One Shot Antelope Hunt – Past Shooters: The 2020 Foo Foo Rah will be cancelled. The President of Water for Wildlife and The One Shot Hunt Club are also in agreement. The President in his statement this week, advised to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. Many of our members are in the higher risk class due to age and/or underlying medical conditions.

If you know a Past Shooter who may not have an e-mail address or may not use computers, I ask you to reach out and let them know of the cancellation.

• The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have made updates to their clinic schedules. See the changes here.

• The City of Lander is officially in Level 3 of our COVID-19 action plan. These precautions are for your safety. The City will adopt the new CDC recommendation that there should be no public gatherings over 10. Meetings can still take place with remote technology. City appointed boards and committees will be allowed to vote remotely even if it is not specifically allowed in their bylaws. City Hall may subject every employee and public appointment to a temperature scan and health screening before entry. All Lander Community and Convention Center functions will be cancelled through the end of the April or until Council makes a new recommendation. Refunds will be available. The City of Lander is performing all normal services with the exception of closing the Community Center and suspending Parks and Recreation programs to the end of April.

• The Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel is committed to the health and safety of our employees and that of our valued guests. The casino has temporarily closed our doors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

• Wyoming Game and Fish Department employees stationed at the Lander Regional Office are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Employees are self-quarantining at the advice of medical personnel. Game and Fish has closed the Lander Regional Office out of an abundance of caution to limit potential exposure to the public.

• Fremont County Public Health has released an update on local efforts to control the spread of coronavirus locally. Read the news release here.

• Following the declaration of emergency at the national and state level the city of Lander is following suit by declaring a local state of emergency to deal with the local impacts of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19. The decision was made at an early morning special city council meeting today. These measures open up funding and mutual support opportunities from the state and federal governments. It will also allow The City of Lander to make temporary revisions to personnel policies to ensure the health, safety, and personal well-being of our staff.

• Effective at 12:00 p.m. this date (March 17), per Fremont County Commission direction, ALL COUNTY OFFICES will enter into PHASE 2 which means all offices are CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC with employees working. The public is encouraged to contact various County offices via telephone or e-mail to see if alternative options are available for their business needs. The public may also access the Fremont County website for contact information and online services at www.fremontcountywy.org. For questions regarding the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District’s schedule, please contact that District at 332-7040. For Weed and Pest Control District questions, please contact them at 332-1052.

• Please be aware that all of the above is subject to change from either state or federal law directives. The Fremont County Commissioners Regular Meeting scheduled for March 24, 2020 is also cancelled and the next Regular Meeting is set for April 7, 2020. At this time, this action is effective until April 5, 2020 when the closure status will be reviewed.

• The Riverton Senior Citizens Center will be closed until April 1st. All activities are suspended. (307) 856-6332

• The Lander Senior Center is closed and will only provide home delivered meals. All activities are suspended. (307) 332-2746

• The Shoshoni Senior Center is closed and will provide home delivered meals. If you want to pick up a meal, they’ll meet you in the parking lot. All activities are suspended. (307) 876-2703

• The High Country Senior Center in Dubois is closed, All activites suspended, curbside pickup and home delivery of meals is available for those 60 years and over. The public transportation option is by emergency only. Call (307) 455-2990

• Dubois Super Foods will be delivering groceries to senior citizens so they don’t have to go to the store. Call (307) 455-2402

• Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton will be providing “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunches starting Wednesday, March 18th, while schools are closed. The meals will be provided at the following locations and times:

Parents can pick up meals for their students each day. The student does not need to be present. Each bag will contain cold breakfast and lunch items. Meals can be picked up in the front entry of each listed building: Sidewalk to car delivery may be available as weather allows. Watch for the signs.

• Fremont #1 (Lander Schools) will be offering free sack breakfast and lunch to children during our closure. Meals will consist of a sack of cold lunch and breakfast items for the next day. Meals will be available for pick up only at Gannett Peak Elementary (615 Popo Agie, Lander WY 82520) between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30 pm beginning Tuesday March 17, 2020. If you have any questions please email foodservice@landerschools.org or call Denise Kinney at (307) 332-4711

• St. Stephens School will be delivering food to students, both breakfast and lunch to all students on the bus routs at one time. Don’t ride the bus? call Shelli Littleshield or Jasmine McGill to make arrangements for drop off.

• FCSD#2 at Dubois is preparing Grab-‘N-Go breakfast and lunch. Breakfast 7:30 to 8 a.m. pick up at the Activities entrance. 11;30 to 1 p.m. pick up lunch at the same location. Questions, call 455-5524

• The Wyoming Indian Schools has implemented a Grab-‘N-Go meal pickup at WIHS from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• The Fort Washakie School will provide sack breakfasts and lunches delivered to homes roughly between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a lunch for the current day and breakfast for the next day. Call the front office to let the school know if your family wants to take advantage of this.

• The Arapahoe School will deliver lunch and breakfast until school resumes. There will be a separate breakfast and lunch delivery departing from the school at 11 a.m. to the front door of residences if it is safe to do so. email Bill Crazythunder at william.crazythunder@Fremont38 or call 307-854-1092

• Even though our physical facilities are closed, CWC will continue to operate virtually using email and phone calls! CWC will be assisting students and the community for any needs regarding admissions, housing, financial aid, scholarship information, and other information regarding enrollment at CWC. Please feel free to give us a call or send us an email!For department contact information please go to www.cwc.edu/about/directory/

Be on the lookout for a list of available services online in the coming week!

• Fremont County Government announced the following closures: Courthouse, Library system, Museum system, County Fair Office, Riverton Clerk/Treasurer Annex and the Riverton UW Extension Office through April 5th.

• Effective immediately, the City of Riverton offices will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to provide service through phone, e-mail, website communication, and by appointment on a case by case basis. If you need to make your utility billing payment, there are three options available: to pay online by visiting www.rivertonwy.gov, pay by phone at 307-856-9120, or by the dropping your payment in the dropbox outside City Hall. If you need to make a municipal court payment, you can do so by calling 307-856-0165 or dropping it off in the dropbox outside of City Hall. To stay up to date on City operations, please check the City of Riverton website (www.rivertonwy.gov) for updates periodically.

#RivertonWYService

• The Riverton Police Department will temporarily cease non-essential services. This includes: finger prints, VIN inspections, dogs at large calls, notary services, and limited reporting of car accidents under $1,000 in damage or on private property. All other calls will be evaluated on a case to case basis. Please remember we are here to serve you and we are available via the non-emergency line at 307-856-4891 with any questions or concerns.



• The Wind River Transporation Authority, or WRTA Bus Lines, will be closed until further notice. We will evaluate conditions to determine a future course of action. We thank the public patience and understanding. For more information please call 856-7118.

• The Wyoming Life Resource Center – Lander: All visitation to WLRC will be restricted, should a visitor be approved on campus they will be restricted as to where they could go. They will also be required to answer the same questions listed below. At this time the WLRC Campus will be closed off to all foot traffic, ie… the public using the campus as a walking route. All Staff and approved visitors will go through a checkpoint as they enter the campus. They will be required to provide an ID Badge, and they will be questioned per CDC Guidelines. All staff and approved visitors will have a temperature check prior to being permitted on campus. All construction employees will be required to go through the same requirements at an alternate campus entry point. The entrance to the campus from Chittim Road has been temporarily closed.

• Hines General Store at Fort Washakie: From 7am to 8am we will open for Elders Only. This is an effort to make sure our Elders get the supplies they need to get through this.

• Smith’s Food and Drug in Riverton: Smiths will be open from 7:00 to 8:00 each morning for elders to do their shopping after the store has been cleaned overnight. The store opens for regular customers at 8 a.m. If more time is needed for the elders, it may be extended. New regular hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• The Wind River Hotel and Casinos have announced they are closing temporarily due to the Covid 19-Corona Virus as a precaution to its guests and visitors. This includes the two casinos in Riverton and the casino in Ethete.

• The Lander Senior Center has cancelled all ongoing activities for the time being. Dining room meals at the Center will be discontinued but Seniors may still call 332-2746 and order a meal, which can to be picked up at the Center front door. Home delivered meals will continue as usual. Additionally, all Center activities will be discontinued until further notice. These include bingo, exercise classes, and games. Transportation services are cancelled as well. As you know, people over the age of 60 are considered more vulnerable. Please take extra precautions to protect yourselves. This includes: washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face – eyes, nose, mouth, clean and disinfect frequently touched areas, and avoid close contact with people, ie. “social distancing.” There is no reason to panic during this time. We all need to use common sense and try to minimize the amount of exposure to ourselves and others, with the goal of lessening transmission and thereby reducing the risk of overloading our healthcare system.

• Following recommendations from the CDC, WHD, and Governor’s office to limit social interaction, the Board has made the decision to cancel the Leadership Fremont County session this Thursday.



• The Thermopolis Senior Center is serving meals, you can learn about home delivery by calling 864-2151. The scheduled seminars that were planned from the UW Extension Office have been cancelled.

• School Closings include: Arapahoe, Dubois, Fort Washakie, Lander, Shoshoni, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Wind River, Worland, and Wyoming Indian Districts. Also closed is the Trinity Lutheran School. Other districts may be added to this list as the Governor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction have recommended all schools in the state close through April 3rd according to an announcement from the Governor’s office at 5 p.m. Sunday.

• The Cougar Community Health Center (CCHC) in Pavillion will be closed the week of March 16-20 as our partner Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming (CHCCW) anticipates the need to pull additional health care providers into the clinic located in Riverton.

• Wyoming Catholic College in Lander is closing its physical campus and sending students home for at least two weeks. In the interim, students will be able to take classes on-line. WCC President Dr. Glen Arbry made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

• Central Wyoming College has decided to extend spring break to March 30 and then resume classes via remote instruction whenever possible. CWC will remain open as originally planned, but classes will not be in session until Monday, March 30. This change will not result in any extension of the semester length. Students will need adequate technology and access to the internet. CWC will work with any individuals who may not have access to the proper technology to complete course work.

• All Central Wyoming College-related out-of-state and international travel is cancelled until further notice. Further, Individuals returning from a country currently under a Level 3 Travel Health Advisory should stay away from campus, self-monitor and self-isolate for 14 days following their return. All personal international travel is strongly discouraged. The CWC Fitness Center is closed until March 30 and will re-open with limited hours.

• At CWC, Non-credit community education, including workforce development, classes are cancelled until March 30 – perhaps longer. All CWC Athletic activities are cancelled for the rest of the semester. The CWC Booster Club Rustler 500 reverse raffle scheduled for March 30 has been postponed. Read the complete college statement at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FOuUUjwKvIKcON-cbJ6a2jYmdtJ13Cqd/view

• The City of Lander Community and Convention Center has cancelled all functions. Deposit refunds will be available. All Lander City Government buildings are now closed to the public but business at City Hall can be conducted by appointment. Call 307-332-2870 to make arrangements. Non-essential city employees may request to work remotely. Lander City Council meetings will remain open to the public per Open Meeting laws, but Lander residents may live-stream the meetings and give public input through the live stream

• The Lander Police Department has initiated Level 2 Precautions. See the city’s Facebook page for specific details: https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Lander-Wyoming-355619051200848/ Among the restrictions the Lander Police Department will be suspending minor calls for service, such as, but not limited to; VIN Inspections, Dog at Large calls, other animal related calls and other minor calls for service. See additional details at the city Facebook page at the above address.

• Mr. D’s Food Center in Lander will increase its home delivery services and curbside pick-up for groceries as needed. Call either the Lander or Powell stores for this service. Lander: (307) 332-2964; Powell: (307) 754-3602. Call ahead or message your shopping list, address, etc. on Facebook: Mr. D’s Food Center

• Smith’s Food and Drug offers curbside pickup outside the store for orders that are sent in by email.

• The Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have initiated a change in walk-in patient visits. Please call before making a trip to the clinics and follow the signs at each clinic

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all public gatherings until further notice.



• The Riverton Kiwanis Club, after much consideration and after consulting with Fremont County Public Health, is canceling the Books and Breakfast event scheduled to take place March 21st.

• The Wyoming High School Activities Association Board of Directors, representing the 72 members schools in Wyoming, is issuing the following guidance as we proceed with our school activities has suspended all extracurricular activities statewide, beginning Monday, March 16th through at least March 28, 2020, with schools having the option to extend the timeline should they choose. The 3A/4A State Basketball Tournament will not take place this year

• University of Wyoming Athletics has announced effective immediately that all spring sport competitions are officially canceled. This includes all Mountain West Conference and non-conference events, home and away. This change from suspending to canceling spring sport competitions coincides with an announcement by the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors announcing that all Mountain West spring sport competitions and MW Championships are now canceled.

• The University of Wyoming will extend their Spring Break through March 23. The Extended break is designed to provide time for faculty to better prepare for online-only teaching should it become necessary.

• The Riverton School Board has decided sending kids on school trips out of state might not be the best idea right now. The reason? The spread of the Corona Virus, or COVID 19. Superintendent Terry Snyder said the district sent letters home with students about the virus and preventive measures that could be taken at home. But in addition to that, student trips to Costa Rica, Boston/New York City, Virginia, Nashville and Denver plus staff trips to a Title 6 meeting in South Dakota have all been put off, at least for now.

• Hines General Store, Fort Washakie: Please don’t believe rumors. If you have questions, ASK. Our next delivery truck will be here on Thursday. There will be some out of stocks, mainly on toilet paper and cleaning supplies. The vast majority of product will be on hand. There is no need at this time to panic buy. Keep calm and carry on. Keep an eye on trusted local and national news.

• The Northern Arapaho Business Council has authorized and directed every Tribal program director to implement a prevention and response plan with measures to decrease the risk of exposure to the virus. We are also temporarily restricting all work-related travel for Tribal employees to trips deemed essential by the NABC.

• Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health: Please keep safe, wash your hands, cover coughs, and fist bump, instead of shaking hands. Consider the risk to your elders and those with health issues like those with cancer, diabetes, heart problems, or Asthma. If you feel feverish, develop a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Immediate self isolate, limit contact with others, and seek advice from your local healthcare provider, by calling in to see if you need further evaluation.

Contact information for local Healthcare Providers

Wind River Service Unit (307) 332-7300

Wind River Cares (307) 856-9281

• Teresa Milner, Wyoming FFA Convention and Media Relations Manager, “Of all the really hard things I’ve had to do in my tenure with the Wyoming FFA as staff, today was the absolute worst…telling our state officer team and the rest of the Wyoming FFA our 2020 convention has been cancelled. You’ve been working for months, no YEARS, for this moment and now…nothing. State FFA convention is cancelled, other events you’ve been looking forward to are cancelled and life as you know it changed in the blink of an eye.”

• The Rotary Club of Lander has decided to suspend its Wednesday luncheons at the Oxbow for the next two weeks. We will assess beyond that as the situation evolves. However, we also recognize that in these times of uncertainty, concern and frustration, that the value of community is at an all time high. Our membership is a tight community with strong ties and powerful friendships. Therefore, we will be continuing our meetings via Zoom. For those not familiar, this is an on-line video communications system. – Deborah Nunnink, Club President