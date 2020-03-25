Wyoming coronavirus cases are spiking, not flattening

In Wyoming, we are NOT flattening the curve of Covid-19 cases. Rather, as shown in this graphic posted on a public website today, the cases are spiking.

By Brandon Foster, Casper Star-Tribune on 25 Mar 2020

From the Fremont County Incident Management Team on Wednesday, March 25th:

As of this morning the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Fremont County are 13. The total number for the State of Wyoming are 41. We are seeing an increasing number of calls at the Fremont County Public Health hotlines. (307) 857-3677 or (307) 856-6979. We have daily conference calls with several providers, several medical clinics and Sagewest Hospital. They all report the increased activity. https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/