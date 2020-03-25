Thermopolis to participate in Business Facade Upgrade

Main Street America has selected three Wyoming communities to participate in the Main Street Façade Improvement Grant Program: Laramie, Rock Springs and Thermopolis. Wyoming Main Street — a program of the Wyoming Business Council — will work with Laramie Main Street Alliance, Downtown Rock Springs and Main Street Thermopolis to award grants of up to $25,000 for improving downtown façades in those communities.

The mission of Main Street Thermopolis is “To provide support and enhance the Downtown Thermopolis Historic District as a social, cultural and financial heart of our community.”

Main Street America is an organization committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. The façade grants are made possible by a $746,900 grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program (HSRP) as administered by the National Park Service (NPS), Department of Interior. The grant money will be split between Wyoming and three other states selected to participate.

“Wyoming Main Street is excited for this opportunity for the Main Street programs in Laramie, Rock Springs and Thermopolis,” said Wyoming Main Street Manager Linda Klinck. “The Main Street approach is rooted in historic preservation with a focus on the downtown district because it can be a destination, but the ultimate goal is the economic health of the whole community. This fund will reinforce the historic preservation work that has already been done in these communities.”

The Main Street Façade Improvement Grant Program will demonstrate the power of coordinated, small-scale facade improvements on local economies, reinvigorate the image of these downtowns and aim to attract private investment.