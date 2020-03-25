Search rescued SnoCat Operator near Dubois

The Dispatch Center at the county sheriff’s office in Lander received 24 calls for service on Tuesday, including 17 calls for an ambulance and three fire calls. One persons was booked into the detention center which has a total population of 137 inmates today.

Items of note from the call log:

A license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle in the 800 block of North Federal in Riverton

A successful search and rescue mission was performed Tuesday on Lava Mountain Road near Dubois where a SnoCat had broken down and the operator was walking out on snow shoes on the Echo Snowmobile Trail. The operator was found and brought off of the mountain.