Vehicle theft; Counterfeit Money; Vehicle hits Pole

The Riverton Police responded to 29 calls for service on Monday. Items of note from the call log…

A dead raccoon in the alley behind the 900 block of Eastview was picked up and disposed of.

A sexual assault was reported in the Riverton area on midday Monday. An investigation is underway.

A report is pending on the theft of a Blue Ford Escape, call phone and credit cards from the 500 block of East Park.

A report is pending on a call alleging counterfeit money was received at Smith’s Food and Drug.

A driver who hit the gas pedal and brake simultaneously in a parking lot crashed into a pole at the West Main Maverik Country Store. Damage was over $1,000.

Arrests:

Jeremy Sanders, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication and Disturbing the Peace