United Express Flights at Riverton Airport Reduced Beginning April 1

Effective April 1, 2020, Riverton Regional Airport will maintain one daily scheduled departure to Denver. The reduced schedule comes as a result of the significant reduction in demand nationwide in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers already booked on flights who are affected by the schedule change on or after April 1 will be contacted by United Airlines.

SkyWest Airlines, the operator of the United Express flights, has stated they will continue to closely monitor the situation and demand.

Customers may direct questions regarding schedule changes to united.com or via the United mobile app. Further information regarding United Airlines operations can be found at: https://www.united.com/coronavirus.