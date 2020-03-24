Riverton School Board meets tonight, to consider granting emergency powers to Supt.

The complete agenda is copied below:

7:00 p.m. BOARD MEETING – Central Office – 121 N. 5th West

1. Call to order with the Pledge of Allegiance the Regular Meeting on March 24, 2020 of the Board of Trustees for Fremont County School District No. 25

2. Roll Call

3. Consider Adoption or Make changes in the Board Agenda

4. Consent Agenda

A. Approve the minutes of the March 10, 2020 Board Meeting (attachment)

B. Approve the minutes of the March 15, 2020 Emergency Board Meeting (attachment)

C. Consider payment of bills including late pays

5. Round Table

A. Board Members or Staff

B. Visitors or Delegations

6. Action Items

A. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Accept the FSCD #25 Recreation Board Award

We have received a letter of notification from the Fremont County School District No. 25 Recreation Board of an award of $750.00 for the Riverton C.A.N. Program.

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board accept the award of $750.00 for the Riverton C.A.N. Program from the Fremont County School District No. 25 Recreation Board.

B. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Approve Policy “Nursing Mothers in the Workplace”

Karen Wardner recommends the Board approve policy “Nursing Mothers in the Workplace” on first reading.

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board approve policy “Nursing Mothers in the Workplace” on first reading.

C. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Approve Policy IMG “Policy and Procedures on Service Animals in Schools”

Karen Wardner recommends the Board approve policy IMG “Policy and Procedures on Service Animals in Schools” on first reading.

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board approve policy IMG “Policy and Procedures on Service Animals in Schools” on first reading.

D. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Approve Policy GBEB/5040 “Staff Conduct (All Personnel)”

Terry Snyder recommends the Board approve policy GBEB/5040 “Staff Conduct (All Personnel)” on first reading.

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board approve GBEB/5040 “Staff Conduct (All Personnel)” on first reading.

E. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Award a Bid

Ted May recommends the Board award the Riverton High School Door Locking System/Hardware Project to APi Systems Integrators of Casper, WY in the amount of $422,500.00. The project has three funding sources, Capital Security, 10% Security and Major Maintenance. The project is scheduled for the summer of 2020. Overhead Door of Riverton and IME of Riverton are sub-contractors on this project. This was the only bid received for this project.

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board award the Riverton High School Door Locking System/Hardware Project to APi Systems Integrators of Casper, WY in the amount of $422,500.00.

F. Consider an Administrative Recommendation to Offer Contracts

Interview teams are recommending the Board offer contracts to the following people:

Olivia Croft RHS Science Teacher

Lance Gard RHS Industrial Arts Teacher

Lauren Urquidez RMS 7th Grade ELA Teacher

Amanda Nimmo RHS Head Volleyball Coach

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board offer contracts to Olivia Croft as an RHS Science Teacher; Lance Gard as an RHS Industrial Arts Teacher; Lauren Urquidez as an RMS 7th Grade ELA Teacher and Amanda Nimmo as an RHS Head Volleyball Coach for the 2020-2021 school year.

Olivia has been a student teacher with us at Riverton High School for the second semester of this school year. She has done a great job in this role with students and staff, as well as the content area. Prior to this point, Olivia worked as a Residential Care Professional at the Cathedral Home for Children in Laramie as well as an Undergraduate Researcher and Medical Microbiology Teaching Assistant while attending the University of Wyoming.

Lance Gard has taught Social Studies at Riverton Middle School for 13 years. Prior to that, he was an Auto Shop Teacher in Hawaii and worked as a carpenter for several years working in a variety of materials.

Lauren is originally from Salinas, California. She attended the University of Wyoming majoring in Pharmacy and then changing her major to education. She has been a student teacher at RHS and is excited to join the Riverton Middle School teaching staff in the fall. Along with her love of teaching, Lauren enjoys being outdoors, listening to a variety of music genres and reading.

Amanda Nimmo has a very solid background in coaching volleyball; here is the summary from her application:

Volleyball: Played in HS, Coached 8 years

RMAC Volleyball Coach of the Year (2018 & 2019)

Fremont County Volleyball Coach of the Year (2019)

Basketball: Played in HS and 2 years in College, Coached 6 years

7. Information Items

A. Classified Staff Changes: RESIGNATIONS – KimHobbs-Messer as an AELC Para effective March 9, 2020; Macey Heil as an RHS ACE Para effective May 27, 2020; Abby Maidl as an AELC Preschool Para effective May 27, 2020. NEW HIRE – Jessica Peden as an AELC Para.

B. Enrollment

8. Adjournment