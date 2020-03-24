Riverton Airport Initiates Limited Access to Terminal

In an effort to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, Riverton Regional Airport has implemented a restriction on access to the airport’s public facilities. While the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time, it is in the best interest of the customers, employees, and the communities the airport serves to restrict access to the following individuals:

– Ticketed airline passengers

– Rental car customers

– Airport and tenant employees

– Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities, or unaccompanied minors.

Those wishing to meet and greet friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle outside the terminal. “These steps are proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Kyle Butterfield, Public Works Director. “The city, the airport, and its partner airline have taken numerous steps to ensure the safety of the travelling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures.”