Missing firearm reported; Theft of Cash investigated

Over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 23 calls for service including 17 ambulance calls and two fire calls. The detention center has a current inmate population of 141 inmates, including one on home detention and four inmates being held outside of the county. There were no arrests by county deputies on Monday.

From the call blotter…

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported at 7:17 a.m. on Linden Lane near Riverton.

An active investigation is underway after a complaint by a resident in the Pavillion area of a theft of cash.

A missing firearm was reported at a residence on Sinks Canyon Road near Lander.