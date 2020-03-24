Breaking News

Chance of Snow for Dubois, Lander; Sunny in Riverton

News Director
Article Updated: March 24, 2020
Comments Off on Chance of Snow for Dubois, Lander; Sunny in Riverton
Red Canyon south of Lander on a near-normal winter weather day. Wyotoday photo by Kirk Baxter

Today’s weather includes Isolated snow showers across the West this morning, becoming scattered over the West and South this afternoon. Light to moderate snow for Southern Lincoln County tonight, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Post navigation

Posted in: