Jun 8, 1961 – Mar 18, 2020

Paula Schaub-Hartbank, 58, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Sage West Hospital-Riverton. Cremation has taken place with services at a later date.

Paula Caye Schaub was born in Belle Fourche, SD on June 8, 1961, to William “Bill” and Diana (Hegge) Schaub. Paula graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1979.

She married Michael Poggis and three daughters were born to this union. They later divorced. Paula married Milton Harris with whom she has one daughter and later divorced.

While married to Milton they lived in Elko, NV for several years where Paula attended college and earned her nursing degree. After moving back home to Riverton she later met and married Keith Hartbank on March 22, 2019.

They shared a passion for the outdoors and enjoyedmany camping trips while fishing and four wheeling together with their friends. Paula’s other passions included cooking, crocheting, sewing, gardening and dancing. She loved music. During her nursing career she had a gift for caring for the elderly and loved having the opportunity to help people.

She is survived by husband, Keith Harbank; Parents, Bill and Diana Schaub; sister, Pam Noriega (Larry); Brother, Gregg Schaub (Rae); Daughters, Alyssa Crimm (Chad), Amy Raymond (Eric), Alison Mayes (Jon), Autumn Harris; Darcie Harbank and Logan Hartbank. Grandchildren Hailie & Brianna Crimm, Hailey Engstrom, Codi and Garrett Raymond, Mackenzie and Kayson Mayes, and James Harris. Many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents and her sister Patti Ann Schaub.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.