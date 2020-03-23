LPD: Lewd Uploading; Drunk Driver crashed into House

Neighbors in an apartment complex on Smith Creek Road complained of very loud music coming from another apartment. A warning was issued over the loud music and it was turned down.

Lander Police were notified of a 16-year-old male uploading “lewd images” of himself on Snapchat. Police notified the youth’s parents.

Bonnie Wallowingbull, 43, Ethete, and Jared SunRhodes, 40, Ethete, Cited, Shoplifting alcohol and food totaling $109 from the Lander Safeway.

Heather Hendrickson, 19, Lander, Cited. Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Minor in Possession, Careless Driving, No Seat Belt, No Proof of Insurance. The citation was issued after Hendrickson drove through a fence, struck a porch on one house and struck second house.