Lander Foundation creates Covid-19 Relief Fund

Lander Community Foundation creates LCF COVID-19 Relief Fund The Lander Community Foundation (LCF) recognizes it must adapt to help the people of Lander in trying times. With that in mind, the foundation has created the LCF COVID-19 Relief Fund. With a generous lead gift already in place, the fund will accept additional donations and distribute funds to organizations where the need is greatest in Lander.

“Lander is a resilient town. It’s inspiring to witness the community’s efforts in these uncertain times. I wholeheartedly believe in Lander, and working together we will get through,” says Mary Greene, executive director of the Lander Community Foundation. “LCF can help our community right now by allocating resources to organizations responding to needs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s why we have created the LCF COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

The money raised will be specifically used to support organizations in Lander that provide direct assistance to those affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. In the short term, the focus will be on organizations providing basic services where they are most needed. In the longer term, the LCF Board is committed to researching other avenues for helping the community recover from the outbreak.

LCF expects the scale and scope of those needs, as well as how the fund grows and how much is then delivered to the associated organizations, to adapt and evolve in the coming weeks and months. One hundred percent (100%) of the donations to this fund will go to crisis relief and thus will not be a part of the other programs the Lander Community Foundation conducts throughout the year.

For information about local COVID-19 resources, or to donate to the LCF COVID-19 Relief Fund to or learn more about the LCF Covid-19 Relief Fund, visit the LCF website: www.landercommunityfoundation.org .