Lander City Work Session; Attend via YouTube Live

In order to keep our Lander COVID-19 Action Plan Level 3 protocols in place, no public will be allowed to attend the Council Work Session meeting in person. Please attend the Lander City Council Work session on our youtube live stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU5cGG-ZvNf5WDj1IIXjqGg/featured There will be a public comment period on the agenda for comment via youtube.