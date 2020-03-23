Breaking News

Lander City Work Session; Attend via YouTube Live

News Director
Article Updated: March 23, 2020
Comments Off on Lander City Work Session; Attend via YouTube Live

In order to keep our Lander COVID-19 Action Plan Level 3 protocols in place, no public will be allowed to attend the Council Work Session meeting in person.  Please attend the Lander City Council Work session on our youtube live stream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU5cGG-ZvNf5WDj1IIXjqGg/featured  There will be a public comment period on the agenda for comment via youtube.    

Post navigation

Posted in: