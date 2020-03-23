Fremont County Services still available: Here’s How

The Fremont County Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor and Clerk of District Court wanted to expand on what we can do to help our customers while our doors are closed.

County Assessor: Call 332-1188. Veteran’s exemptions may be renewed by going to the county website or calling in.

Clerk of District Court: Call 332-1134. By appointment only.

County Clerk: Call 332-2405 for title, lien filings, recordings and marriage licenses. Go to the Website for more information on documents needed. Email at clerk@fremontcountywy.gov

County Treasurer: Call 332-1105/1104, fax to 332-1103 or email treasurer@fremontcountywy.gov

For County Clerk or Treasurer paperwork, you may mail it to us or use our drop box which is located off of Amoretti Street, through the back of the courthouse between the 2 parking lots. Please be sure to secure your documents and method of paying in an envelope.