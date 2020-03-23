Bighorn Sheep Range gets a 20-year withdraw extension

News from the Bureau of Land Management…

In support of the Administration’s goal of shared conservation stewardship and expanded recreational and hunting opportunities, the Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks has extended a withdrawal in the Whiskey Mountain Bighorn Sheep Winter Range, southeast of Dubois, Wyoming, for an additional 20 years.

The range supports one of the largest wintering herds of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in North America and draws thousands of people annually. For more than 50 years, the Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the United States Forest Service have coordinated the management and enhancement of bighorn sheep and their habitat on Whiskey Mountain.

A public land order extending the withdrawal was published in the Federal Register on March 6, 2020. This extension continues the withdrawal of 1,430.92 acres of Federal land from settlement, sale, location or entry under the general land laws, including the United States mining laws, but not from leasing under the mineral leasing laws.

For more information, please contact Keesha Cary, BLM Wyoming State Office realty specialist, at 307-775-6189 or Leta Rinker, BLM Lander Field Office realty specialist, at 307-332-8405.