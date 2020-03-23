Breaking News

American Legion Baseball in Mandatory Shutdown

Article Updated: March 23, 2020
The home of the Riverton Raiders is Roy Peck Field. Photo by Ernie Over

The mandatory shutdown starts today for Wyoming American Legion Baseball. This includes all workouts, including meetings, etc., until further notice, and we will follow WHSAA requirements until further notice.

