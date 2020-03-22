Public Health: Assume You Have the Covid-19 Virus and Self-Isolate; Testing limited

Media Release from the Fremont County Incident Management Team and Fremont County Public Health

For the safety of our community, anyone with upper respiratory symptoms or fever is asked to assume that they are COVID-19 positive and to self-isolate. Rates of influenza and other respiratory illnesses are currently minimal in our community. Testing resources continue to be limited and most COVID-19 infectious symptoms are mild and can be managed at home with support from your local medical provider or from Fremont County Public Health.

Self-Isolation is required if you have been tested and are awaiting results or if you have tested positive. Self-isolation is highly recommended for anyone with fever or any upper respiratory symptoms (cough, congestion…).

How to self isolate:

Call Fremont County Public Health hotline at 307-857-3677 or 307-856-6979 and speak with a public health nurse.

at 307-857-3677 or 307-856-6979 and speak with a public health nurse. Self-Isolate for a minimum of 7 days from the start of symptoms or until you have been notified of a negative COVID-19 test result.

Stop activities outside of the home except if you need to seek medical treatment. Do not go to school, work, public areas, and avoid using taxis or public transportation.

except if you need to seek medical treatment. Do not go to school, work, public areas, and avoid using taxis or public transportation. Monitor your symptoms carefully. Check your temperature, take medication to reduce fever such as Tylenol (acetaminophen, etc.), get plenty of rest, and stay hydrated.

carefully. Check your temperature, take medication to reduce fever such as Tylenol (acetaminophen, etc.), get plenty of rest, and stay hydrated. Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. *Emergency warning signs include*: Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face.

for COVID-19 get For medical emergencies call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel of your symptoms.

Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you have, or are being evaluated for, or concerned about COVID-19.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or with alcohol based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol.

Separate from others as much as possible in the home. If possible stay in a specific room and use a bathroom that is not shared.

If possible stay in a specific room and use a bathroom that is not shared. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze . Throw used tissues in a lined trash can; immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95% alcohol

. Throw used tissues in a lined trash can; immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60-95% alcohol Avoid sharing personal household items You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in the home

When can I stop self-isolating? Has it been AT LEAST 7 days since symptoms started? Yes No Has it been AT LEAST 3 days (72 hours) since ALL symptoms have resolved? Yes No If the answer to BOTH is yes, you can stop self-isolating and resume social distancing. If you have had a positive test for COVID 19, the above guidelines apply If you have a negative test, you may discontinue isolation and return to social distancing