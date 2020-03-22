G&F Urges Use of On-Line and Phone for Services

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging people to stay home and utilize online services, reserving visits to local Game and Fish facilities to necessary business. These recommendations are to adhere to federal and state guidance on the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize contact between people.

Many licenses and stamps are available for purchase. Licenses without a carcass coupon are eligible for digital proof in the field, like on a phone or tablet. Hunting applications are open on the Game and Fish website as well. Anyone who needs help with purchasing or applying for licenses online, finding information on the website or general questions can call the Game and Fish telephone information center at (307) 777-4600 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. MDT, or send a message online.

In cases where a person must come to the regional office for business, the public is asked to call their regional office first. Game and Fish is asking that if you are feeling unwell or have been exposed to COVID-19 to please stay home.

“The Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to go out of our way to help you over the phone to save you a trip to our office. Our goal is to help you in a way that minimizes contact while still providing you good Game and Fish customer service,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “Calling also ensures personnel are available to serve your needs, such as a harvest check or an AIS inspection. We continue to be open to provide service at our offices, but we encourage folks to pursue phone or online methods when those options will meet their needs.”

The regional office numbers to call are:

Cheyenne Headquarters- (307) 777-4600

Casper Regional Office – (307) 473-3400

Cody Regional Office – (307) 527-7125

Green River Regional Office – (307) 875-3223

Jackson Regional Office – (307) 733-2321

Lander Regional Office – (307) 332-2688

Laramie Regional Office – (307) 745-4046

Pinedale Regional Office – (307) 367-4353

Sheridan Regional Office – (307) 672-7418

Director Nesvik reminds people that Game Wardens stand ready to continue to protect Wyoming’s wildlife and respond to wildlife or watercraft related emergencies. Stop poaching tips can still be submitted over the phone, online or through text. For wildlife emergencies, people can call their local game warden or Wyoming Game and Fish Dispatch at 1-877-943-3847.

Impacts of COVID-19 are dynamic and could have varying impacts throughout Wyoming. Game and Fish will post updates online regarding new procedures, cancellations and regional offices. Check the website frequently for updates.