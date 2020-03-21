DEQ supports recycling of electronic waste

By Kristine Galloway, Solid & Hazardous Waste Division

With warmer weather comes the tradition of spring cleaning, which increasingly includes tossing and recycling old electronics, especially because people receive new items as Christmas gifts.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is asking residents to recycle their old electronics to the extent allowed by local recycling facilities.

Craig McOmie, WDEQ’s state recycling coordinator said electronic waste, or e-waste, is one of several types of waste that are legal to place in landfills but that could be detrimental to the environment if a leak were to occur at the landfill.

“Items such as these can be reused or repurposed in lieu of disposal, thus eliminating risks posed to groundwater once buried,” he said.

“It makes environmental sense to reuse or repurpose materials that have secondary uses or that can be easily remanufactured into another product or the same again.”

He added that recycling items can create jobs because the process of recycling involves more work than simply burying items in a landfill.

Free recycled electronics collection stations are available at the Lander, Riverton and Dubois transfer stations.