Suspected Meth found on Riverton School Bus; Six arrests made

Riverton Police received 19 calls for service on Thursday. From the call blotter:

The bus barn for the Riverton Schools called to report finding a back pack with suspected methamphetamine inside. A report is pending.

Two motorized scooters were found stashed behind a dumpster at the rear of the Elks Lodge, The scooters were taken into RPD custody.

Dog bites were reported at an address on Navajo Avenue by a male black and white Husky breed following a female Pit Bull reportedly in heat. Children tried to break up the pair and were bitten.

Arrests:

Brandon Brown, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Resisting and Public Intoxication

Kimberly Duran, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication and Open Container

Christopher Jevne, 39, Riverton Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 51, Riverton, Arrested, Public Intoxication and Open Container.

Chandria Trippo, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Ferrin Bell, 30, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication