Shoshone National Forest Closing Toilets

Amid the COVID-19 situation, Shoshone National Forest has decided to close all bathroom facilities indefinitely for the health and safety of visitors and staff. This closure will be implemented over the coming week and will be in effect until further notice.

As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice for cleaning per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.

Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees, and our volunteers.