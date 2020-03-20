Sen. Mike Enzi to Business: “Help is on the Way”

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., has a message for small business owners and employees during these difficult times: “Hang on, help is on the way.”



Speaking on the Senate floor, Enzi highlighted a portion of the third package the Senate is working on in response to the COVID-19 crisis that would help small businesses stay afloat and provide ways for employers to keep their employees.



“For small businesses, this is disastrous,” Enzi said. “I often say that the definition of a small business is when the owner wakes up in the middle of the night and says, ‘Tomorrow is payroll. How am I going to make payroll?’ And believe you me, that happens to those small businessmen out there.”

Enzi said the latest package should help small business owners continue paying their employees as well as the things they need to pay for to maintain their business, such as rent, electricity and heating.

“I’m hoping that this package can go through in an expedited way,” Enzi said. “I’m particularly hopeful that the small business part – which is where most of the people in the United States work – can go through so that people can be paid, they can keep their insurance and they’re ready to do what they’ve been trained to do and want to do and like to do. That way, when the time comes that this virus has passed, people can be out there and doing all of the things that they like to do again. So I encourage small businessmen to hold on, help is coming.”

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on the Senate floor today said he hopes the first procedural vote could take place tomorrow and that he hopes the Senate can pass this latest aid package by Monday.