One New Local Covid-19 case; Four Total Hospitalized

The Fremont County Incident Command Team and Local Public Health Officials have been notified of 1 new confirmed case of Covid 19 in Fremont County. The newest confirmed case is an individual who has been hospitalized and in isolation at SageWest Health Care-Lander for a number of days.

The total count for those hospitalized in Fremont County due to Covid 19 stands at four (4) confirmed cases, as of 2:45 p.m. The latest case was from the Showboat Retirement Center according to Undersheriff Mike Hutchison.

The Incident Command Team continues to work with State and Federal partners to secure needed equipment and PPE for area Hospitals and Health Care Providers. Currently supplies on hand have been sufficient to meet the needs of area providers with more supplies on the way.

Local Government Officials are working with Fremont County Attorney Patrick Lebrun to interpret the newly announced Order from the Governor regarding business closures. Governor Gordon’s order can be found by clicking the link found, midway down the page, on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website.

Fremont County Health Officer Brian Gee has prepared a video, public service announcement, that has been posted to YouTube at https://youtu.be/s54ITusDaWs