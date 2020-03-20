LPD received only six calls on Thursday…

The Lander Police Department responded to only six calls for service on Thursday. Among the calls were several welfare checks on individuals who had not been in contact with family members recently, a suspicious vehicle with its hatch open and a man who was staggering headed to a family members house. The welfare checks found everyone okay.
