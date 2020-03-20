Breaking News

LPD received only six calls on Thursday…

Article Updated: March 20, 2020
The Lander Police Department responded to only six calls for service on Thursday. Among the calls were several welfare checks on individuals who had not been in contact with family members recently, a suspicious vehicle with its hatch open and a man who was staggering headed to a family members house. The welfare checks found everyone okay.

