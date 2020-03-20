Fremont County SD #25: Riverton Schools Update

Thanks to everyone for their hard work and patience as we navigate these uncharted waters together. We are almost at the end of our first week of school closure and I wanted to share some information with everyone.



Teachers and buildings level administrators have been busy organizing and continually updating both online and print materials for families to access. These are available at www.fremont25.org. In addition, if you follow any of the school’s social media outlets you will find a variety of links and recordings to provide activities for your children while at home. You will even find staff members live streaming book reads for your kids!



Our kitchen team is offering Free Grab and Go breakfast and lunch stations at the following locations:

11:00-11:30 Aspen Early Learning Center

11:45-12:15 Rendezvous Elementary

12:30-1:00 Willow Creek

1:15-1:45 RHS Career Center

Daily meals (M-F) for kids ages 1-18 are available March 18th-April 3.



Social Workers, Counselors and other Support Staff have organized resources to support families as they deal with the extra uncertainty and needs that this time brings. These are also housed at www.fremont25.org.



Central office staff sent out a mailing to all Fremont 25 families Wednesday with resources and digital link information. Central Office, while closed to walk in traffic, remains open from 8-4:30 for ongoing communication and support. We are also able to print materials for your child if you do not have digital access. Please call us at 856-9407 and we will do our best to help you with whatever you might need.



Buildings have been shut down and our custodial crew is working to provide extra cleaning and sanitizing during the closure period. Our transportation folks are helping out in various places throughout the district.

Our district website, www.fremont25.org, is being regularly updated with district and school level information and resources. Please check it often. If your mailing address, phone number or email contact has changed, please contact Central Office so we can update those in our system.

–Superintendent Terry Snyder