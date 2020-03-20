Dube is new G&F President; Approved Cody office design

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission elected new officers at its teleconference meeting based in Cheyenne. The new Commission President is Pete Dube from Buffalo and the Vice President is Pat Crank from Cheyenne.

“I am looking forward to this next year serving the public as president,” Commission President Dube said.

There was considerable discussion regarding the impacts of COVID-19 on Game and Fish operations. The Commission supported the department’s recommendation to cancel the Wyoming Outdoor Expo, originally scheduled for May 7-9, out of caution to public safety related to COVID-19. The next Expo will be held in 2021. Season setting meetings for 2020 are moved online, where the public can watch presentations and submit comments. The Lander Regional Office is closed until further notice; all other Game and Fish offices and facilities remain open at this time.

“We are working to continue to provide Game and Fish services to the state,” said Director Brian Nesvik. “We are following federal and state guidance and are implementing protocols to keep the public and employees safe.”

The commission approved funding for Game and Fish to hire a consulting firm to begin studying housing options for employees in Jackson on Commission-owned property at the South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area. Game and Fish will present ongoing updates on employee housing at each future commission meeting.

Construction continues on a new regional office in Cody. The Commission voted to direct Plan One Architects to design plans for a two-story building, based on long-term costs, and approved $120,000 to appropriate funds for the design team. The Commission also directed the department to gather information on water-source options and annexation to present at the next meeting. The Department will hold a public meeting in Cody to discuss the current design plans.

The commission approved a preliminary budget for the next fiscal year. Final approval of these budgets will take place at the July 2020 Commission meeting. The preliminary budget keeps ongoing spending relatively flat.