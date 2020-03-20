Chamber waiting for WLRA Direction on Public Closures

The Riverton Chamber of Commerce is taking a “play-it-by-ear” reaction to Governor Gordon’s announcement of closing all public spaces in the state, including restaurants without drive-ups or curb-side pickup, meeting halls, gyms and such. “The Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association is having a conference call today, and several of our members are involved with that, and I’m waiting to see what their recommendation is before moving forward,” said Chamber Executive director Ashley Strickland this morning.

In the mean time, Strickland said the chamber is trying to help people who need it, “making meals for the Eagles Hope residential facility and, this came in this morning from the Centers for Disease Control, a sewing pattern for people who want to make their own mouth and nose masks,” she said

Strickland said that pattern would be made available.