Wind River School District 6 Received Grand-Prize in National School Board Awards

Fremont County School District #6, Pavillion, Wyoming; Liberty Public Schools Liberty, Missouri; and Moreno Valley Unified School District, Moreno Valley, California, are the grand-prize winners in the 26th annual Magna Awards program sponsored by the National School Boards Association’s flagship magazine, American School Board Journal (ASBJ). This is the third year that the Magna Awards recognize school districts and their leaders for their efforts to bring educational equity to their students.

The Magna Awards, supported by Sodexo, a leader in delivering sustainable, integrated facilities management and food service operations, honor districts across the country for programs that break down barriers for underserved students. An independent panel of school board members, administrators, and other educators selected the winners from more than 100 submissions.

“Focusing on equity requires school leaders to think differently and creatively,” said Thomas J. Gentzel, National School Boards Association executive director and CEO. “The 2020 Magna Award-winning districts showcase the amazing and innovative work going on in public schools to ensure students are supported and provided with the tools and opportunities needed to succeed.”

This year’s three grand prize winners and 15 first place winners were selected from three enrollment categories: under 5,000 students, 5,000 to 20,000 students, and over 20,000 students.

Wind River Schools:

• Under 5,000 enrollment: Fremont County School District #6, in rural Pavillion, Wyoming, created a mobile preschool program to serve young children in isolated areas of the district’s 1,300 square miles. The Purple Bus was the first step in the formation of the Community District program. Onsite childcare for district staff and teachers has helped with teacher retention. The newest component, the Cougar Community Health Center, is now a federally qualified health center, and allows families to get medical care without having to drive 60 miles roundtrip to see a doctor.