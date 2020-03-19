Wind River Job Corps on Winter Break through 4-14

The U.S. Department of Labor announced that it is initiating a break for students at the 121 Job Corps centers located in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. This break includes the Wind River Job Corps Center in Riverton.

In light of the COVID-19 public health emergency and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department is acting to protect the health and safety of its tens of thousands of students and staff across the country. There is no evidence of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any Job Corps center at this time.

The spring break will occur from March 16 through April 14, 2020, and center operators will provide students with either transportation home (as was done at Wind River Job Corps) or alternate living arrangements (including housing and food) for any student without a current residence to which to return. As with the traditional winter break, some staff may continue onsite for facilities maintenance or staff development and enrichment activities. The spring break period may be extended beyond April 14, 2020. Upon conclusion of the break, new and returning students will return to their Job Corps centers to continue education and training activities.