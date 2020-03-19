Westward Heights, COVID 19 Response

Westward Heights is a proud member of Vetter Senior Living.

We know many of you are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and how it may impact Vetter Senior Living facilities. Ensuring residents are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our first priority.

NO residents or team members at Vetter Senior Living facilities have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

As the Coronavirus continues to spread in the United States, we have received new rules from federal regulators that, although necessary, will greatly limit any opportunity to socialize or gather together – even for meals – in our building. These new rules apply immediately to all nursing homes in the United States.

The new rules that will have the biggest impact on all of us right now require that we prohibit all group gatherings and group or “communal” dining. All Life Enrichment group activities have been cancelled. We are working to comply with the rules and be sure that residents feel isolated as little as possible.

This is disappointing news for all of us, but we are in uncharted waters. Operating during a global pandemic – with a virus that can be fatal to the elderly – requires us all to adapt, sacrifice and hope for a quick return to our normal routines.

Also, mealtimes are a busy period for all of us so we ask that, if possible, you could refrain from calling during meals. Otherwise, this is a great time to increase your personal phone calls. Let us know if you would like to try Skype, Facetime or other online options. Also, let us know ahead of time if you want to stop by a window and wave hello. Consider having a group write cards or letters and send photos! Please talk to us about any additional ideas for communicating with loved ones that will still protect them from exposure to the COVID-19 / Coronavirus.

As stated in a previous notice, all Vetter Senior Living facilities are restricting visitors. At this time, family, friends, and the general public are not allowed into our buildings.

Exceptions are being granted for hospice or end of life critical care situations. In those cases, the visiting party will be screened prior to entering the building, required to follow infection control procedures and limited to only visiting their loved one. If you believe a visit to the center is critical, please contact the facility and visit with a member of the leadership team about your need to visit.

Signs have been posted on entryway doors to notify visitors of this policy and we are actively screening individuals, including team members, who have been authorized to come into the building.

These steps may seem extreme to some people, and we sincerely apologize for the problems this may cause for family or friends, but there is a risk that people who appear healthy will enter nursing homes and infect residents.

We are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on prevention steps, including following strict handwashing procedures, and in many circumstances, wearing gowns and gloves when interacting with residents who present symptoms. We also are staying up to date with the CDC recommendations as they may continue to change. In addition, our facilities and a team at the Vetter Senior Living home office have been communicating with local and state health departments and are following their guidance.

For additional information on COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we encourage you to visit the CDC’s coronavirus disease information page www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.