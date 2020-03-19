Ordered to self-isolate? Please call Public Health for follow-up conversation

The Fremont County Emergency Council’s Incident Management Team and local Public Health Officials have worked to established a system to assist individuals who have been instructed to self-isolate by a health care provider.

All individuals in Fremont County whom have been instructed to Self-Isolate by a Doctor or health care provider are asked to please call 307-857-3677 or 307-856-6979 to speak to a Public Health Nurse about your symptoms and to help you with any assistance you may need while you are under self-isolation.

Public Health Nurses will be able to answer any questions you have and offer advice or instructions as well as give guidance in obtaining assistance to meet your needs in this difficult time. Please call this number only if you have been told by a Physician to self-isolate because of your symptoms.

Numerous volunteers are organized and ready to provide assistance to those in need. If you would like to volunteer or if you know of someone in need, visit the “Fremont Forward” home page at https://wrrnetwork.com/10forward/.

Anyone with general questions about Covid19 are encouraged to call the 211 hotline. For County residents in the Dubois area that experience technical problems with the 211 system are encouraged to call the backup number for the hotline at 1-888-425-7138.

Your Fremont County Incident Management team has requested more Covid 19 test kits from State and CDC officials. Fremont County health care providers are working diligently to increase testing capacities in the community . Fremont County Public Health Officials are contacting area health care providers daily to accommodate requests for PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and supplies. While supplies are still limited, all requests are still being fulfilled at this time.