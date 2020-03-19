Oct 23, 1959 – Mar 13, 2020

Julia Little Thunder-C’Hair, 60, of Riverton, WY passed away at the Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A wake will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 118 Sagebrush Loop starting at 7:00 pm.

Julia Ann Little Thunder was born on October 23, 1959 in Clinton, OK to George Little Thunder and Connie Marie Williams. She grew up in the Canton and Longdale areas in OK, attending elementary school in Longdale and graduating from Canton High School.

She is of the Baptist faith attending the Arapahoe Baptist Church.

Julia married Jerome C’Hair and they raised two children.

She is survived by her son, Norman C’Hair, daughter, Marie Little Thunder; brothers, Linden Toby Little Thunder Sr., George Little Thunder, and Merlin Little Thunder; and sister, Georgia Little Thunder.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Connie Little Thunder; brothers, Roark “Jimmy” Little Thunder, Clifton Little Thunder, and Calfton Little Thunder; and sister, Merle Oldman.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.